Friday, August 28, 2020  | 8 Muharram, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Money

Here’s why you aren’t getting signals on your mobile phone

SAMAA | - Posted: Aug 28, 2020 | Last Updated: 5 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 28, 2020 | Last Updated: 5 hours ago
Here’s why you aren’t getting signals on your mobile phone

Photo: AFP

Residents of Sindh faced a difficult time while trying to communicate over mobile phones after the sixth, and so far the most devastating, spell of the monsoon season disrupted the entire supply chain of the telecom sector, shutting down half of their Base Transition Station (BTS) or mobile towers.

Residents of Karachi took to social media on Thursday to complain that could not make or receive calls on their mobile phones during the rain and the issue remains unresolved till now.

This, however, isn’t specific to one company or one city. Complainants said that they faced problems on the network of each of the four companies, namely Jazz, Telenor, Zong and Ufone. This has been going on for the past 48 hours not only in Karachi but also in other parts of Sindh.

SAMAA Digital tried to contact spokespersons of each of these companies but the calls couldn’t get through because of the network problems.

Supply chain disruption was the main reason for network shut down across many cellular towers in Sindh, telecom sources told us through messages on WhatsApp. Half of the towers were down because the K-Electric’s network was down and it didn’t dispatch electricity to these towers, they said.

In case of towers not connected to the national grid, fuel could not be dispatched because of heavy rain and power generators that run those towers remain switched off.

The services were not fully restored when this report went online, but one company said only 10% of sites are still down and their teams are working to restore them.

Another company representative said that when some towers were shut off, it disrupted communication within their teams and this delayed the restoration work.

No work could be done on Thursday because of the heavy downpour. Now, that the rain has stopped, they are expecting to bring all the towers back online. The companies, however, did not specify any time for the restoration of their services.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Karachi Rain
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
karachi rain, karachi rain today, karachi rain update, karachi rain forecast, karachi rain recordm karachi rain mm, karachi rain twitter, karachi rainfall, karachi rain update today, karachi rain news today
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Gold price drops Rs2,100 per tola in Pakistan
Gold price drops Rs2,100 per tola in Pakistan
Overseas Pakistanis can now directly invest in stocks
Overseas Pakistanis can now directly invest in stocks
The best time to invest in Pakistan Stock Exchange?
The best time to invest in Pakistan Stock Exchange?
Business brought to a standstill by Karachi rains
Business brought to a standstill by Karachi rains
VIDEO: What Pakistan car insurance covers for rain damage
VIDEO: What Pakistan car insurance covers for rain damage
Pakistan to sell imported sugar at Rs80/kg
Pakistan to sell imported sugar at Rs80/kg
Here's why you aren't getting signals on your mobile phone
Here’s why you aren’t getting signals on your mobile phone
Pakistan's dollar account records 3rd monthly surplus in 11 months
Pakistan’s dollar account records 3rd monthly surplus in 11 months
Despite coronavirus, Pakistan's foreign investment has increased by 88%
Despite coronavirus, Pakistan’s foreign investment has increased by 88%
GIDC case: Pakistan's manufacturers want out-of-court settlement with government
GIDC case: Pakistan’s manufacturers want out-of-court settlement with government
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.