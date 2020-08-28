Here’s why you aren’t getting signals on your mobile phone

Residents of Sindh faced a difficult time while trying to communicate over mobile phones after the sixth, and so far the most devastating, spell of the monsoon season disrupted the entire supply chain of the telecom sector, shutting down half of their Base Transition Station (BTS) or mobile towers.

Residents of Karachi took to social media on Thursday to complain that could not make or receive calls on their mobile phones during the rain and the issue remains unresolved till now.

This, however, isn’t specific to one company or one city. Complainants said that they faced problems on the network of each of the four companies, namely Jazz, Telenor, Zong and Ufone. This has been going on for the past 48 hours not only in Karachi but also in other parts of Sindh.

SAMAA Digital tried to contact spokespersons of each of these companies but the calls couldn’t get through because of the network problems.

Supply chain disruption was the main reason for network shut down across many cellular towers in Sindh, telecom sources told us through messages on WhatsApp. Half of the towers were down because the K-Electric’s network was down and it didn’t dispatch electricity to these towers, they said.

In case of towers not connected to the national grid, fuel could not be dispatched because of heavy rain and power generators that run those towers remain switched off.

The services were not fully restored when this report went online, but one company said only 10% of sites are still down and their teams are working to restore them.

Another company representative said that when some towers were shut off, it disrupted communication within their teams and this delayed the restoration work.

No work could be done on Thursday because of the heavy downpour. Now, that the rain has stopped, they are expecting to bring all the towers back online. The companies, however, did not specify any time for the restoration of their services.