Friday, August 28, 2020  | 8 Muharram, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > Money

Petrol shortage reported in Karachi

Posted: Aug 28, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 28, 2020 | Last Updated: 11 mins ago
Petrol shortage reported in Karachi

Photo: Online

Karachiites faced a hard time trying to refill their fuel tanks or finding petrol for their generators in some parts of the city on Friday after petrol stations turned them back due to a shortage. 

People complained that petrol pumps in some locations were shut or didn’t have petrol. As a result, they had to roam around, two hours in one case, to find a station with enough supplies. It started Thursday but continued on Friday.

A shortage was reported in Clifton, Jamshed Town among other areas.

A PSO fuel station, located between Gurumandir and Jail Chowrangi, was closed after it ran out of supply Thursday evening. Another one on Kashmir road, near KMC Sports Complex, didn’t have fuel even on Friday and said that fresh supply was on the way.

Other pumps visited by SAMAA Digital had normal supplies and didn’t stop selling petrol.

The shortage at some pumps was due to disruption in the supply chain caused by Thursday’s torrential rains. Some companies did not dispatch new supplies fearing their vehicles would get stuck in traffic or breakdown because of the heavy flooding.

However, the situation is likely to normalise because most of the water has been drained already.

“We were supposed to receive our fresh supplies on Thursday, but it didn’t arrive until today [Friday],” said an attendant at PSO pump near Murtaza Chowrangi in Korangi Industrial Area.

“Why would the company send any supplies when it can’t reach the stations on time?” he remarked while explaining the delay, which caused shortage at some locations.

Karachi petrol Rain
 
