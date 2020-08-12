Wednesday, August 12, 2020  | 21 Zilhaj, 1441
Samaa TV
HOME > Money

Hyundai launches Tucson for Rs5.4 million

Posted: Aug 12, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 12, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Hyundai launches Tucson for Rs5.4 million

Hyundai Nishat Motors (Private) Limited has launched its crossover SUV Tucson in Pakistan which will be a direct competitor of Kia Lucky Motor’s Sportage.

Tucson is available in two variants, AWD Ultimate priced at Rs5.4 million and FWD GLS Sport that will sell for Rs4.9 million. Hyundai launched its crossover SUVs in a digital car reveal on Wednesday. Internationally, Hyundai has launched 12 variants of Tucson.

According to Shakaib Khan, who heads SK Motors Syndicate, Tucson will be a direct competitor of the 2000cc Kia Sportage. Kia has priced its Sportage vehicles Alpha, FWD and AWD at Rs4.4 million, Rs4.9 million and Rs5.4 million respectively.

Tucson’s features include a 16-valve in-line 4-cylinder 2.0 MP gasoline engine with 155 maximum power HP/6,200 rpm and 196 nm Torque kg-m/4,000 rpm. It comes in six-speed automatic transmission. This new SUV is 1,850 mm wide, 4,480 long, and 1,660mm high, along with a 2,670mm wheelbase.

Other cars Hyundai offers in Pakistan are SUV Sante FE, Sedan and Hybrid Ioniq, Van Grand Starex and Pickup Truck Porter H-100, which Hyundai previously launched with Dewan Motors under the banner of Shahzore in Pakistan. 

Kia was the first to come in the category in between high-end sedans, which are now selling in between Rs2.5 million to Rs4 million, and SUVs that are priced at a minimum of Rs7.7 million. Toyota Fortuner’s lowest priced variant is selling at Rs7.7 million.

