Thursday, August 20, 2020  | 29 Zilhaj, 1441
Samaa TV
HOME > Money

Pakistan records Rs14,500 fall in gold price within two weeks

Posted: Aug 20, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 20, 2020 | Last Updated: 53 mins ago
Pakistan records Rs14,500 fall in gold price within two weeks

Photo: AFP

The price of gold has gone down in Pakistan by Rs14,500 per tola since August 8 to reach Rs117,500 on Thursday, according to rates compiled by the All Sindh Saraf Jewelers Association.

Gold reached a record high of Rs132,000 per tola on August 8 in Pakistan. The per ounce price in international markets also reached a record high of $2,054. A change in the price of gold in international markets brings about a corresponding change in Pakistan’s markets. 

But it has since shown a declining trend and rates have decreased by Rs14,500 per tola or 11% by now. Internationally, the per ounce price is fluctuating at $1,930. 

Gold prices have fluctuated significantly since Russia announced a COVID-19 vaccine after gold reached a record high. The yellow metal is considered a safe investment during uncertain times. The announcement of a vaccine was supposed to decrease the uncertainty prevailing globally due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Russia made the announcement, but it didn’t share details with the rest of the world. There are concerns regarding clinical trials of the vaccine and the success of its results. The US-China trade tensions and the US elections by the end of this year have also been adding to this uncertainty.

RELATED STORIES

