GIDC case: Pakistan’s manufacturers want out-of-court settlement with government

Most of Pakistan’s manufacturing industries have appealed to the government to show leniency in the Gas Infrastructure Development Cess (GIDC) case and reach an out-of-court settlement with businesses.

The Supreme Court recently ruled in the government’s favor in the long-standing GIDC case. As per the court order, private sector companies from fertiliser, steel, cement, textile, chemical and CNG, to name a few, will have to pay Rs417 billion (dues as of August 31) to the government in 24 equal installments.

Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industries President Mian Anjum Nisar said the industrial sector is looking to avail the legal option of filing review petitions to the Supreme Court.

But, he said, the industry is appealing for leniency from the government and a settlement with the businesses, as the whole industry of the country, which is already facing a liquidity crunch in the post-coronavirus slowdown, would be hit massively.

He said that some out-of-court settlement should be reached to resolve the long-standing GIDC issue with while keeping in mind the the financial stress of the manufacturers and helping revive industrial activities.

He said the court verdict will result in massive cash outflows for the already cash-strapped manufacturing sector. Many may go bankrupt, as they have to pay Rs417 billion in this post-coronavirus economic situation.

Nisar added that most of the industrial sectors would see their earnings drop and liquidity adversely affected due to the large cash outflows when the government starts recovering outstanding dues and the 488-point stock market index drop shortly after the verdict also testified to the industry’s fears.

He said that the government has also not given any timeline for developing projects for which the levy was imposed. As pointed out by the court, it didn’t provide for a mechanism of obligations and consequences that might arise if the service is delayed or not delivered at all.

In case no work is carried out on the North-South pipeline within the prescribed time and for laying any of the two major pipelines of IP and TAPI, the purpose of levying the cess will go against the GIDC Act, 2015. It would become permanently unoperational and considered dead.

“What would it mean then? Will the industry get a refund after payment of GIDC in that case?” asked Nisar.

The GIDC levy was imposed in 2011 on companies that used natural gas either as direct input for their products or as fuel to produce electricity at their power plants. It was levied to raise funds for gas infrastructure development.

The total GIDC accrued so far is Rs700 billion, of which about Rs295 billion has been collected. Rs405 billion will now be recovered. The judgment allows the government to recover the outstanding amount from the industry in two years but links future collections to the complete utilization of the cess on projects for which the levy was imposed.

The court order bars the government from using GIDC collection for any purpose other than gas infrastructure construction, which is not expected to be built in the near future.