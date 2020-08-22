Saturday, August 22, 2020  | 2 Muharram, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Money

Despite coronavirus, Pakistan’s foreign investment has increased by 88%

SAMAA | - Posted: Aug 22, 2020 | Last Updated: 38 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 22, 2020 | Last Updated: 38 mins ago
Despite coronavirus, Pakistan’s foreign investment has increased by 88%

Graph: SAMAA Digital

Pakistan has seen an 88% increase in foreign direct investment (FDI), from $1.36b in 2019 to $2.56b in 2020, according to the data released by the State Bank.

FDI improved from 2015 to 2018 and then majorly fell in 2019 because of the rupee depreciation but it is improving again in 2020 even though the economy was hit hard due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The foreign investment improved from 2015 to 2018 and then fell in 2019. The drop mainly happened because the rupee’s value tanked.

It is, however, improving in 2020 even though the economy was hit hard due to the coronavirus pandemic. This is primarily because China is investing in the telecommunication and power sector via the CPEC programme.

With Pakistan’s new government gaining the trust of its Chinese counterparts, it is expected that investment from China will keep coming in.  

FaceBook WhatsApp
Coronavirus
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
fdi pakistan, fdi pakistan 2020, fdi pakistan world bank, fdi pakistan data, fdi pakistan 2018, fdi pakistan sbp, fdi pakistan ppt, fdi pakistan by country, pakistan fdi statistics
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Pakistan records Rs14,500 fall in gold price within two weeks
Pakistan records Rs14,500 fall in gold price within two weeks
Overseas Pakistanis can now directly invest in stocks
Overseas Pakistanis can now directly invest in stocks
Karachi to experience load-shedding of up to seven hours
Karachi to experience load-shedding of up to seven hours
3.7m Pakistani youth may be jobless in six months: ADB
3.7m Pakistani youth may be jobless in six months: ADB
Overseas Pakistanis sent the most cash back home this July
Overseas Pakistanis sent the most cash back home this July
Pakistan’s dollar account reaches five-month high
Pakistan’s dollar account reaches five-month high
FBR reminds large retailers to register with its invoice system
FBR reminds large retailers to register with its invoice system
Pakistan’s exports increased 26% to $2 billion in July
Pakistan’s exports increased 26% to $2 billion in July
Gold bounces back to Rs122,300 per tola in Pakistan
Gold bounces back to Rs122,300 per tola in Pakistan
Pakistan to sell imported sugar at Rs80/kg
Pakistan to sell imported sugar at Rs80/kg
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.