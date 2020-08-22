Despite coronavirus, Pakistan’s foreign investment has increased by 88%

Pakistan has seen an 88% increase in foreign direct investment (FDI), from $1.36b in 2019 to $2.56b in 2020, according to the data released by the State Bank.

FDI improved from 2015 to 2018 and then majorly fell in 2019 because of the rupee depreciation but it is improving again in 2020 even though the economy was hit hard due to the coronavirus pandemic.

It is, however, improving in 2020 even though the economy was hit hard due to the coronavirus pandemic. This is primarily because China is investing in the telecommunication and power sector via the CPEC programme.

With Pakistan’s new government gaining the trust of its Chinese counterparts, it is expected that investment from China will keep coming in.