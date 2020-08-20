Thursday, August 20, 2020  | 29 Zilhaj, 1441
Samaa TV
Money

FBR to penalise employees with private legal practices

Posted: Aug 20, 2020
Posted: Aug 20, 2020 | Last Updated: 20 mins ago
The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) announced that it will be taking strict action against employees involved in private legal practice.

Providing consultancy to taxpayers is unethical for any government employee under the Civil Servant Act.  

In an announcement on Wednesday, the FBR says it has come to their attention that some employees are involved in private legal practice. It is now trying to find these employees to initiate disciplinary action against them.  

The FBR has also appealed to the public to assist them and report any such employees. People can report them by calling 051-9201408 or email them at memberadmin@fbr.gov.pk.

The names of the people reporting these malpractices will be kept secret.

