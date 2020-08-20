FBR to penalise employees with private legal practices

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) announced that it will be taking strict action against employees involved in private legal practice.

Providing consultancy to taxpayers is unethical for any government employee under the Civil Servant Act.

In an announcement on Wednesday, the FBR says it has come to their attention that some employees are involved in private legal practice. It is now trying to find these employees to initiate disciplinary action against them.

The FBR has also appealed to the public to assist them and report any such employees. People can report them by calling 051-9201408 or email them at memberadmin@fbr.gov.pk.

The names of the people reporting these malpractices will be kept secret.