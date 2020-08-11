Tuesday, August 11, 2020  | 20 Zilhaj, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Money

Engro Polymer’s profit per share decreases by 94%

SAMAA | - Posted: Aug 11, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 11, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Engro Polymer’s profit per share decreases by 94%

Photo: Samaa TV FILE

Engro Polymer and Chemicals Limited reported a net profit of Rs29.8 million or Rs0.03 per share for the quarter ending June 2020.

The figures were down by 94% compared to Rs451 million or Rs0.5 per share it earned in the same period last year, the company’s financial results revealed Friday.

EPCL, a subsidiary of the Engro Corporation Limited, saw its revenue decline by 37% to Rs5.8 billion in the quarter ending June 2020, compared to Rs9.3 billion for the same quarter of the previous year.

The company held its analyst briefing on August 10 to discuss the financial results it revealed for the second quarter.

EPCL’s revenue declined due to lower sales volume caused by lockdowns wherein it sold 9,000 tons of caustic soda down 55% year on year basis and 33,000 tons of polyvinyl chloride (PVC) down 31% year on year basis, according to the briefing given by the company to analysts. The sale of caustic soda was down by 55% and that of PVC by 31% on a year-on-year basis.

Another factor that contributed to the lower revenue was the closure of EPCL’s plant from March 24 to April 20 due to the government orders.

PVC is a common thermoplastic used in construction and generally known for its hardness.

“The demand for PVC contracted by around 10%, the recovery of which is totally dependent on the economic situation going forward,” says a report by Taurus Securities on analyst briefing. “However, a boost in construction activity will likely support the demand but with lag.”

Strong demand for PVC has been witnessed after easing of lockdowns, according to EPCL management.

Demand for caustic soda witnessed a sluggish trend due to a decline in textile activity. The company said caustic soda demand is correlated more to woven fabrics segment, which has not yet recovered as such.

“Lower demand from textile industry was witnessed due to Covid-19, which resulted in lower domestic and export demand,” Sherman Securities said in its report.

According to the details provided by InterMarket Securities, the management stated that it expects to witness some improvement on the demand front as construction activity gains momentum. International PVC prices have also started to gain traction as plant operations march towards normalcy regionally. However, there may still be some uncertainty regarding the second wave of Covid-19.

Engro Polymer and Chemicals Limited is a subsidiary of Engro Corporation Limited. The company primarily manufactures, markets and sells PVC, vinyl chloride monomer, caustic soda and other chemicals. It is also engaged in the supply of surplus power generated from its power plants to Engro Fertilizers Limited.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Engro Polymer
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
What was Pakistan's dollar rate when you were born?
What was Pakistan’s dollar rate when you were born?
Half a million in Special Savings Certificates now returns Rs17,000
Half a million in Special Savings Certificates now returns Rs17,000
Gold hits a record high, what's next?
Gold hits a record high, what’s next?
Pakistan to auction off 27 properties of different government departments
Pakistan to auction off 27 properties of different government departments
Gold price in Pakistan reaches Rs132,000, should you sell?
Gold price in Pakistan reaches Rs132,000, should you sell?
Toyota sales in Pakistan drop 57% in 2020
Toyota sales in Pakistan drop 57% in 2020
Online qurbani didn’t quite cut it this Eid
Online qurbani didn’t quite cut it this Eid
Pakistan’s economy is stable: Moody’s
Pakistan’s economy is stable: Moody’s
Suzuki increases Bolan and Ravi prices by Rs35,000
Suzuki increases Bolan and Ravi prices by Rs35,000
NEPRA increases electricity prices by Rs2.06 in Pakistan
NEPRA increases electricity prices by Rs2.06 in Pakistan
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.