Wednesday, August 5, 2020  | 14 Zilhaj, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Money

Dollar hits a two-week high at Rs168

SAMAA | - Posted: Aug 5, 2020 | Last Updated: 35 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 5, 2020 | Last Updated: 35 mins ago
Dollar hits a two-week high at Rs168

Photo: AFP FILE

The US dollar continued to surge in the interbank market Wednesday, touching Rs168.2 for the first time in more than two weeks.

The greenback rose by 58 paisas in the interbank market, translating into an increase of Rs1.2 in three trading sessions since markets opened after the Eid break.

The central bank said on July 30 that its dollar reserves stood at $11.9 billion, while those held by commercial banks at $6.9 billion.

The country has a total of $18.9 billion in liquid foreign reserves.

On March 27, dollar rose to an all-time high of Rs169 before a central bank intervention brought it down to Rs167 the same day. That sudden rise (a jump Rs10 in a matter of days) was primarily caused by an outflow of hot money parked in the country’s treasury bills.

As foreign investors took the money out, it put pressure on our dollar reserves and exchange rate.

However, the country soon received money from the International Monetary Fund and other financial institutions as part of an emergency support to fight the COVID-19 pandemic. The financial assistance stabilised the dollar reserves as well as the exchange rate.

FaceBook WhatsApp
dollar Pakistan
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Honda City to get Rs70,000 more expensive
Honda City to get Rs70,000 more expensive
Per tola price of gold increases by Rs750
Per tola price of gold increases by Rs750
Half a million in Special Savings Certificates now returns Rs17,000
Half a million in Special Savings Certificates now returns Rs17,000
Organic Meat share hits upper limit on trade's first day
Organic Meat share hits upper limit on trade’s first day
Pakistan petrol price goes up by Rs3.86
Pakistan petrol price goes up by Rs3.86
What was Pakistan's dollar rate when you were born?
What was Pakistan’s dollar rate when you were born?
French fries to cost more as Pakistan potato prices surge
French fries to cost more as Pakistan potato prices surge
Pakistan petrol prices expected to increase by Rs7
Pakistan petrol prices expected to increase by Rs7
PIA to operate Paris to Pakistan flights from August 15
PIA to operate Paris to Pakistan flights from August 15
What Pakistan car insurance covers for rain damage
What Pakistan car insurance covers for rain damage
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.