Business brought to a standstill by Karachi rains

Sindh Industrial Trading Estate (SITE) spokesperson Adil Khan couldn’t reach his office on Thursday and had to take refuge in a shop his way to work as he couldn’t proceed any further on his motorbike.

“There’s too much water,” Khan said. “I know the road ahead has huge ditches and a normal vehicle could turn upside down as one cannot spot a big ditch while there’s three feet of water. There’s water all over the road and it seems even but you won’t know what’s down below,” he said.

The urban flooding that resulted due to the spell of rain that started on Tuesday wreaked havoc across the city and also hampered almost all business activities in the largest metropolis of the country and seventh largest in the world.

Adviser to Prime Minister of Pakistan for Commerce and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood mentioned in his tweet that export consignments also got delayed because of the heavy rains in Karachi. This will result in lower exports in August.

Dawood said in a tweet: “It appears that because of the heavy rains, particularly in Karachi, our export consignments are being delayed and hence our exports for the month of August may be affected. Any difficulties faced by the exporters may please be brought to the notice of the MOC (Ministry of Commerce)”.

SITE’s Khan also said that factories in SITE were facing difficulties operating to the normal standard because of urban flooding.

People either got confined to their homes or work places and others were stranded because their vehicles malfunctioned due to accumulated rain water, said Karachi Electronics Dealer Association President Mohammad Rizwan.

He said that Karachi businesses generate a revenue of Rs50 billion every day and when businesses remain closed, they fail to generate that. Therefore, the government also collects fewer taxes.

All Karachi Tajir Ittehad chief Atiq Mir corroborated the revenue figure and said the actual loss is around Rs4 billion whenever Karachi comes to a standstill for a day.

But Mir added that apart from the loss due to suspended business activities, businesses also incur losses due to accumulated rainwater as their furniture and inventory was damaged during Tuesday’s rain and the subsequent urban flooding.

“We have estimated the loss to inventory and shops at Rs1 billion. So, the actual loss businesses incurred stood around Rs5 billion just for a day because of the government’s incompetence that they couldn’t foresee this happening due to lack of a working drainage system,” Mir said.

He added that despite there being little rain on Wednesday, 50% of the markets couldn’t open because there was either knee-deep water or mud that made it difficult for traders to open their shops. Even if they had opened, there wouldn’t have been any buyers.

“It looks like Thursday will also prove to be the same as it has been raining since morning and no significant action from the civil administration has yet to be seen on the basis of which one can say there will not be any urban flooding,” he added.

Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) President Agha Shahab said it is difficult to quantify the losses rains inflict on Karachi but it’s ‘written on the wall’ that the city suffers big losses during the rains.

“It rains throughout the world but only in Karachi does life come to a standstill whenever it rains. In the rest of the world, life carries on during rainy seasons. Businesses continue to run as normal. Just because of the government’s incompetence, we see such crises in Karachi all the time,” he said.

Rizwan said that the business community will hold a press briefing after the 10th of Muharram (Ashura) and will protest against the government for failing to save Karachi from urban flooding.

“We now want to have an audit of the Sindh and city governments’ accounts. We want to see the taxes we in Karachi pay and where the government spends it. All government revenues are spent on government employees hired on the basis of political backgrounds. They don’t work but still collect salaries. Did anyone see them yesterday?” Rizwan demanded.