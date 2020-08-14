Friday, August 14, 2020  | 23 Zilhaj, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Money

Pakistan sells record 300,000 bikes in July

SAMAA | - Posted: Aug 14, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Aug 14, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Pakistan sells record 300,000 bikes in July

Photo: AFP

Pakistan sold over 300,000 bikes in July. This is the highest-ever number of bikes sold in a month in the country, says Association of Pakistan Motorcycle Assemblers Chairperson Muhammad Sabir Shaikh.

He said that there was a huge backlog of demand during 2020 as the sales were low in January and February and almost negligible in March, April and May.

“People started buying motorcycles in June. But when the demand increased significantly in July, we ran through motorcycles part importers and manufacturers and realised that sales were big in July,” Shaikh said.

Shaikh has half a dozen bike showrooms in Karachi and is a dealer of Yamaha and Suzuki bikes while he also sells several locally assembled Chinese bikes. He has a registered bike assembling company named ‘Sitara’ but it is inactive nowadays.

He added that his estimated number of bikes sold during July is a a conservative figure and it could be above 350,000 during the month.

Shaikh said that people in the agriculture sector, like farmers and vegetable and fruit sellers, had accumulated cash during the Covid-19 lockdown and came out in high numbers to buy motorcycles when markets properly opened.

The APMA number doesn’t corroborate with the Pakistan Automotive Manufacturers Association’s figure of 148,500 bikes sold.

However, Shaikh said that there are only a dozen bike assemblers registered with PAMA. There are over 40 active bike assemblers in the country.  

Senior research analyst at JS Global Capital, Ahmed Lakhani, said that the high number of bike sales in July is not incredible as there must be a high demand backlog of four months. Cars are getting expensive and the delivery business has been expanding. 

Bike companies, which assemble bikes with parts imported from China, sell at a 50% lower price than Honda, a market leader in the motorcycle industry. Honda sold 94,000 bikes in July.

According to Lakhani, the demand for motorcycles has been increasing and due to low income, people are now buying locally assembled Chinese bikes more. For instance, a 70cc locally assembled Chinese bike is selling at around Rs53,000. Honda 70 is priced at Rs78,000. A bike with an engine capacity of 70cc is the best-selling variant in Pakistan.  

FaceBook WhatsApp
Pakistan
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
COVID-19 vaccine news triggers biggest gold price decrease since 2013
COVID-19 vaccine news triggers biggest gold price decrease since 2013
Gold price in Pakistan reaches Rs132,000, should you sell?
Gold price in Pakistan reaches Rs132,000, should you sell?
Toyota sales in Pakistan drop 57% in 2020
Toyota sales in Pakistan drop 57% in 2020
Suzuki limps as Toyota, Honda sales accelerate in Pakistan
Suzuki limps as Toyota, Honda sales accelerate in Pakistan
Hyundai launches Tucson for Rs5.4 million
Hyundai launches Tucson for Rs5.4 million
Pakistan’s economy is stable: Moody’s
Pakistan’s economy is stable: Moody’s
Suzuki increases Bolan and Ravi prices by Rs35,000
Suzuki increases Bolan and Ravi prices by Rs35,000
Silver shines more than gold during COVID-19
Silver shines more than gold during COVID-19
NEPRA increases electricity prices by Rs2.06 in Pakistan
NEPRA increases electricity prices by Rs2.06 in Pakistan
Gold in Pakistan becomes Rs13,000 cheaper this week
Gold in Pakistan becomes Rs13,000 cheaper this week
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.