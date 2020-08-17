Monday, August 17, 2020  | 26 Zilhaj, 1441
Bank Al-Habib boosts profit by almost two-thirds to Rs7.2b

Posted: Aug 17, 2020
Bank Al-Habib boosts profit by almost two-thirds to Rs7.2b

Bank Al-Habib reported on Monday half-yearly profit of Rs7.2 billion or Rs6.52 per share, which is 63% more than the bank’s half-yearly profit of Rs4.4 billion or Rs4 per share last year.

The result was in line with market expectations, according to most analysts.

Bank Al-Habib’s Net Interest Income (NII) — the difference between interest earned from lending and the interest paid to depositors — increased by 39% to Rs27 billion between January and June 2020, compared with Rs19 billion of the corresponding period of 2019.

“Almost all of the banks are reporting high incomes and so expected earnings of Bank Al-Habib became easy to predict,” Raza Jafri of Intermarket Securities said.

Since the State Bank of Pakistan started slashing its policy rate, commercial banks had to pay low interest to their depositors which led to a fall in their interest expenses by 19%, compared to the last year. On the contrary, their interest income — money earned from lending — increased by 2%.

The SBP kept the interest rate at 13.25% for a long time and lately started cutting it in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. It has been reduced by 7% since March and currently stands at to 6.25%.

The operational expenses of the bank increased due to the opening of 27 new branches, but a higher income balanced it.

The stock’s price remained flat, closing at Rs64.64 per share with as many as 1.29 million shares changing hands.

Jafri said the latest quarter was a positive one for banks. They are receiving high-interest income from investment in government bonds and paying low interest to depositors.

But the returns from these government bonds would also be low in the next quarter as they are affected late by the change in interest rate.

