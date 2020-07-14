You can now report cable, internet problems to PTA

If you are facing any problems with your internet or cable services, then you can now file a complaint with the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority.

To file your complaint, go to the authority’s website and then fill an online form detailing your problem.

You will have to provide personal information along with the name of the service operator and the nature of the complaint.

Residents of Karachi faced a two-hour suspension of television cable and internet services Monday evening because of the protest announced by the cable and internet operators against KE’s intended move to cut off cable and internet wires using its electricity poles.

The announcement of the protest was made during a joint press conference cable operators associations and internet service providers, led by Pakistan Cable Operators Association Chairperson Khalid Arain.

Arain said that the cable and internet operators were being held responsible for the electrocution deaths caused by the heavy rains. This is because these operators use electricity poles to carry wires into people’s houses.

However, cable and internet operators denied taking the responsibility of deaths because they use fiber optic cables that don’t carry current.

Arain added that they don’t want any conflict with the KE, rather they need time to shift the cables underground and for the time being, agree on mutual terms.

“TV and internet cables do not conduct electricity,” Arain said. “Time should be given to underground these wires.”

Khalid Arain warned KE that if their demands are not met then this protest will be extended to the entire country.