Tuesday, July 28, 2020  | 6 Zilhaj, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Money

Pakistan receives $505m from the World Bank

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 28, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 28, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Pakistan receives $505m from the World Bank

Photo: AFP

Pakistan received $505 million from the World Bank, the State Bank said Tuesday.

The country has been taking loans from international financial institutions to shore up its foreign exchange reserves and plug its external and fiscal deficits, the twin curse that forced it to sign a $6 billion bailout programmewith International Monetary Fund in July 2019.

The IMF programme, which helped the country avert a sovereign default, opened more doors for Pakistan as the likes of the World Bank, Asia Development Bank, and Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank also pledged support.

According to the IMF, its programme was supposed to unlock funding of $38billion from multilateral donors.

Read more: Pakistan receives $500 million each from ADB, World Bank

In the fiscal year 2020, Islamabad has taken over $13 billion in foreign loans, according to media reports, which quoted data from the Economic Affairs Division. The fresh loans helped the country double its dollar reserves to $12 billion this year.

The current account, Pakistan’s dollar account with the rest of the world, showed a monthly surplus in October last year and in May 2020. In the latest fiscal year, the current was down 78%.

However, going to the IMF comes at a cost. Under the programme, the SBP took measures that choked economic growth, devalued the local currency, raised power and gas tariffs, and made borrowing more expensive. These painful measures were taken to fix the twin deficit and borrowing remained one of the main tools to plug those losses.

The country has taken $29 billion since August 2018 when the current government was formed.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Pakistan world bank
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Banks refuse to share account holder details with FBR
Banks refuse to share account holder details with FBR
Pakistan's stock market back to pre-crash level
Pakistan’s stock market back to pre-crash level
Pakistani cement back in the limelight: is history repeating itself?
Pakistani cement back in the limelight: is history repeating itself?
Gold hits an all-time high
Gold hits an all-time high
Fact-check: ‘Islamic’ mattress real but company says viral ad fake
Fact-check: ‘Islamic’ mattress real but company says viral ad fake
HBL reports almost 14 times profit per share
HBL reports almost 14 times profit per share
Gold becomes 30% more expensive since January
Gold becomes 30% more expensive since January
Video: Gold hits all-time high at Rs117,300 per tola
Video: Gold hits all-time high at Rs117,300 per tola
K-Electric offers 7% profit on Islamic bonds
K-Electric offers 7% profit on Islamic bonds
PIA has 31 usable planes: aviation ministry
PIA has 31 usable planes: aviation ministry
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.