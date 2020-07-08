Value investors buy Organic Meat’s share for Rs20

Pakistan’s second largest meat exporter, The Organic Meat Company, was able to achieve Rs20 as a strike price of the issue, which is 11% higher than the floor price of Rs18 in its book-building registration that started on June 30 and closed on July 7.

“Basically, it was expected that the IPO won’t happen successfully but the oversubscription of the stock shows that there is still a demand for it and the situation is still not that bad,” said Adnan Sami Sheikh, a securities analyst.

The year’s first Initial Public Offering (IPO) was subscribed by 1.7 times, indicating a positive response by investors despite the pandemic that has slowed down the economy and pushed GDP into negative territory for the first time since 1952.

The issue price (Rs20) emerged higher than the starting floor price (Rs18) because investors bid for 68.4 million shares but only 40 million shares were available. Therefore, the issue was 1.7 times or 70% oversubscribed. This is a classic demand and supply concept — an increase in demand caused the issue price to go up to Rs20. AKD Securities is the book runner or underwriter while Topline Securities and Inter-market Securities are the consultants to this IPO.

The outcome of the IPO seems to have matched market expectation. More than half a dozen analysts had told SAMAA Money that they expected the highest bid price to be Rs20.

According to one analyst, TOMC’s strike price at Rs20 per share was not overpriced but fair. “If the strike price came at Rs22 or Rs22.5 then there would have been no incentive for the investor because of a higher risk,” they said, adding that since it is Rs20, there is no harm in buying it and if the public wants to the take a risk, then it’s worth it as it’s not overpriced.

More optimism had emerged for the 2015 IPO of Al Shaheer Corporation, another major Pakistani meat exporter. Today, Al Shaheer stands at a Rs12.5 per share compared to Rs95 per share as a strike price in its IPO. Al Shaheer operated at a higher price in the IPO with an increase of 120% from the floor price compared to an 11% increase seen with TOMC.

“Al Shaheer was inflated and even five years since the IPO, they have not been able to execute their plans properly,” said Sheikh. “There are less chances for TOMC to not be able to execute future plans because their plans are in place and if they don’t get export approval from China then there are other markets as well.”

On June 30, institutional investors and high-net worth individuals started submitting bids for the first 30 million shares. This process is called the Book Building portion and it helps set the issue price. It is at this price that the remaining 10 million shares will be offered to retail investors. The stock will now become a listed company on the Pakistan Stock Exchange and be open for general public trading between July 14 to July 16.

Background

TOMC has been steadily growing revenue and profit. In five years, profits increased six times to Rs264 million, and sales climbed more than three-fold to Rs3.3 billion. It has no long-term debt.

Since 90% of TOMC’s sales come from exports, it benefited from the rupee devaluation last fiscal year in which the dollar rose more than 30%. They are now planning to add new markets to their export base.

TOMC launched in 2011 with two products, fresh chilled beef and mutton and frozen boneless beef, It has become a leading Pakistani halal meat exporter with the largest portfolio in the country, which gives it greater access to immigrant markets: Gulf countries, Malaysia, and parts of Europe and Central America. It also caters to the Far East market for meat offal. It has value-added products and is the only player in the high-margin offal segment. The company aimed to raise Rs720 million through this IPO so it can increase its current product output as well as set up two new facilities for the processing of offal.

The IPO, only the third in two years, came at a time when there is a lot of uncertainty around the globe. The IMF has revised the global growth forecast for 2020 to a negative 4.9% and projected a slower recovery than previously anticipated. Pakistani meat exporters face stiff competition in the international market from Australia and Brazil. China could be a lucrative market for TOMC, but they have yet to secure access to it.

