Money

Travelling to Karachi or Lahore on PIA just got cheaper

Posted: Jul 9, 2020
Posted: Jul 9, 2020 | Last Updated: 52 mins ago
File photo

PIA has lowered its fares even further to Rs9,572 for all domestic flights. Last week it announced that fares would be lowered to Rs12,000.

According to a tweet by PIA, fares has been reduced by Rs2,428 to Rs9,572 for all flights within Pakistan. This decision has been taken so that people can travel economically within the country.

Last week, PIA announced that it would be reducing its fares from Rs16,500 to Rs12,000 for one-way domestic flights. This decision was taken to facilitate passengers.

According to another tweet by PIA, flights to UAE will resume from July 9.

PIA passengers will be able to travel from Pakistan to Dubai, Sharjah, Abu Dhabi and Al Ain.

However, passengers will be required to get their coronavirus test done within 48 hours prior to their flight and a negative test report will have to be presented at the time of check-in.

