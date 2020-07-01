Suzuki increases bike prices by Rs3,000 and Rs6,000

Pak Suzuki has jacked up its bike prices by Rs3,000 and Rs6,000 from today (Wednesday).

Unlike cars, where Suzuki caters the market in the least expensive four-wheelers, the company’s bikes are the most expensive.

Its lowest priced bike, GD110S (110cc) costs Rs175,000 after a Rs3,000 increase. Suzuki’s simple 150cc bikes – GS150 and GS150SE now cost Rs182,000 and Rs202,000 after an identical price increase of Rs3,000.

Suzuki’s 150cc (GR150) has seen its price increased by Rs6,000 and its new price is Rs279,000.

The company’s top of the line 150cc Suzuki Gixer – (GSX150SF), made like a racer bike, has also become more expensive by Rs6,000. Its new price is Rs579,000.

Honda and several other bike manufacturers have also increased motorcycle prices.