Thursday, July 9, 2020  | 17 ZUL-QAADAH, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Money

Rs800 per tola increase recorded in Pakistan’s gold prices

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 9, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 9, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Rs800 per tola increase recorded in Pakistan’s gold prices

Photo: AFP

Gold prices reached a new high as an Rs800 per tola increase was recorded Thursday while international prices of the precious metal hovered around an eight-year high.

The price per tola moved up to Rs109,100, according to the All Sindh Sarafa and Jewellers Association (ASSJA). 

The international rates per ounce of gold moved up by $12 to reach $1,814. According to COO Rays Commodities Adnan Agar, the international prices of gold fluctuate daily. The prices went up to $1,820 per ounce during the day on Wednesday to mark an eight-year high.

Agar added that gold recorded its highest price in the international market in August 2011, when it was priced at $1,920.    

Gold in Pakistan has become expensive by Rs20,950 during this year. 

Agar said that it is expected that the precious metal price will continue to rise until coronavirus cases peak in major countries, especially in USA. 

The market was expecting that coronavirus cases will peak by mid of August, but that has now changed. People are now expecting that the peak in coronavirus cases may not appear by mid of August and it may move further forward, therefore increasing uncertainty.  

According to Agar, people sell stocks and buy quickly cashable commodities, especially gold, in times of crisis.  

FaceBook WhatsApp
gold Pakistan
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Pakistanis can now borrow up to Rs7m in personal loans
Pakistanis can now borrow up to Rs7m in personal loans
Overseas Pakistanis scammed by fake NADRA website
Overseas Pakistanis scammed by fake NADRA website
Pakistan borrowed $2b last week, returned 40% as debt payment
Pakistan borrowed $2b last week, returned 40% as debt payment
Travelling to Karachi or Lahore on PIA just got cheaper
Travelling to Karachi or Lahore on PIA just got cheaper
Investors hold $13m investment in Bykea over pillion riding ban
Investors hold $13m investment in Bykea over pillion riding ban
From Musharraf to Imran: Pakistan's inflation history
From Musharraf to Imran: Pakistan’s inflation history
Pakistan IT exports up by 12%
Pakistan IT exports up by 12%
Gold prices jump Rs1,000 to high in Pakistan amid shortage
Gold prices jump Rs1,000 to high in Pakistan amid shortage
Pakistan's annual trade loss down by $8.6b
Pakistan’s annual trade loss down by $8.6b
Export gloom sours Pakistan's prized mango season
Export gloom sours Pakistan’s prized mango season
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.