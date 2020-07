Federal Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan presented in the National Assembly on Thursday a report on the number of usable and unusable aircraft PIA has.

According to the report, PIA has 34 aircraft, of which three are not able to be repaired.

Of these, there are 12 Boeing 777s, 12 A320s, five ATR-72s and five ATR-42s.

The three aircraft that cannot be repaired are one ATR-72 and two ATR-42s.