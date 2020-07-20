Pakistan’s largest vehicle, cargo tracking business goes public

TPL Trakker, Pakistan’s largest player in the vehicle and cargo tracking business, is selling 115.7 million shares or 49% of its stake to the public through an initial public offering Wednesday at a fixed price of Rs12 per share. This is the second listing of 2020.

Starting Wednesday, institutional investors and high-net-worth individuals will start buying the shares. Initially, investors will bid for post-IPO shareholding of 58.3 million shares in what is considered the base issue. The company will exercise the green-shoe option if the offer is oversubscribed, which means it will offer additional 57 million shares at the same price to raise an extra Rs689 million. Then the stock will become a listed company on the Pakistan Stock Exchange and will be open for trading.

The company is offering issue at a fixed price of Rs12 per share because it doesn’t have three years of operational history which is required for book building process. The process means that institutional investors and high-net-worth individuals submit bids for shares on the day of IPO which helps set the issue price. TPL Trakker was a listed company until 2017 when the sponsors turned their tracking business into a new organisation that is now headed towards a fresh listing.

With a face value of Rs10, the offer price carries a premium (read brand value) of Rs2 per share. The offer can be oversubscribed if there is more demand than the shares being offered.

Optimists say that the offer will be oversubscribed considering the oversubscription of previous 2020 IPO of the Organic Meat Company by 1.7 times.

“Looking at the demand of Organic Meat Company, people have money because institutions haven’t been investing and their costs have been lowered as people are working from home,” analyst Adnan Sami Sheikh says. People haven’t been spending on vacations and have saved money over the past three to four months, so the issue will most probably be oversubscribed, he believes.

“I am hopeful that the offer will be oversubscribed because interest rates have been decreased due to which liquidity has been unlocked and money is flowing in the market,” an investment banker says.

However, there is the risk that the public issue may get undersubscribed on account of lack of investors’ interest. To tackle this, the issue has already been underwritten by commercial banks and other financial institutions in case of under-subscription on the day of IPO. Underwriting means that certain financial institutions agree to buy all the remaining unsold shares for a certain fee.

The current Price-to-Earnings ratio of TPL Trakker is 30.77x based on June 2019 accounts. A high P/E ratio means that a company’s stock is overvalued or investors are expecting high growth rates in the future. Expressed in multiple of earnings, the Price-to-Earnings ratio is an indication of how much investors are willing to pay at a given point for each rupee of a company’s earnings. Analysts and investors use this measurement to ascertain or peg the value of one stock relative to another from the same industry, usually a competitor for an apple-to-apple comparison.

Post-merger reviewed accounts for the half year ending December 31, 2019 depict a loss of Rs187 million, indicating TPL Trakker as a loss-making entity. The company’s revenue was Rs1.7 billion in FY2019, 7% more than the revenue of FY2018, while its net profit decreased by 62.8% to Rs36 million in 2019.

The company is primarily linked to auto sector, according to a securities analyst. In 2019 and the start of 2020, auto sector was depressed because interest rates were high which made the borrowing costly for the people. Now interest rates are low at 7%. “So, hopefully people are going to start buying cars again and an increase in car sales will increase the demand for trackers leading to an increase in the sector’s revenue,” the analyst says.

TPL Trakker Ltd. is one of Pakistan’s largest diversified IoT (internet of things) solutions provider with over 19 years of expertise in connected car, data and location services, and industrial IoT solutions. It is part of one of Pakistan’s largest technology conglomerates, TPL Corporation Limited, which has diversified interests in auto, marine, fire, life and health insurance, real estate development and security services. Though TPL Trakker Ltd. was incorporated in 2017, it traces its roots in the vehicle tracking business back to 1999 under the same conglomerate when it started off as Pakistan’s first vehicle tracking company. It has now transformed into the country’s largest IoT solutions provider.

The company aims to raise Rs1.38 billion through this IPO to repay the commercial paper (loan) that it issued on January 16, 2020 as per the investor agreements. Commercial paper is a common form of unsecured, short-term debt issued by a corporation or banks. The company is already utilising the proceeds of the commercial paper to finance different expenditures.

“The company has every right to use proceeds for whatever reason they need,” the analyst says. “The IPO is approved by all regulatory bodies and the stock market is also rising, showing good signs of a recovery.”

The company also aims to utilise the remaining proceeds raised in the IPO to expand its container tracking business for cargo that is transported to Afghanistan, improve its existing infrastructure and digital mapping equipment, procurement of electronic devices and working capital as well as the servicing cost of the commercial paper.

The IPO, only the fourth in two years, comes at a time when there is a lot of uncertainty around the globe because of fears of the second wave of coronavirus. The IMF has revised the global growth forecast for 2020 to -4.9% and projected a slower recovery than previously anticipated.

TPL Trakker may experience reduced overall revenue considering the expectations for coronavirus to persist over the rest of FY2020, according to the company’s prospectus.

One of the revenue streams in the expansion plan proposed by TPL Trakker Limited is dependent upon demand for location sensitive business models and the manufacturing sector. If demand is not adequately generated in these two sectors, it may adversely impact growth planned for the revenue.

Moreover, the company bills its customers on a trip-wise basis, whereas it has to invest in high-tech satellite tracking equipment upfront, coupled with high cash conversion cycle of 237 days that may lead to liquidity issues.

“TPL Trakker has very good prospects, given its fleet-management, vehicle-container-cargo-tracking business,” says Aaliya Dossa, the research and business development director at the Taurus Securities Limited.

“They have an active and growing subscriber base, that is expected to grow as client businesses in the high-growth logistics sector gain momentum with the economic recovery,” she says. “Their unique selling point is a track record and established name compared to smaller firms and less well-known competition.”