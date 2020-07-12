Sunday, July 12, 2020  | 20 ZUL-QAADAH, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Money

15 Pakistani banks fined a collective Rs1.68b

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 12, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 12, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
15 Pakistani banks fined a collective Rs1.68b

Photo: File

The State Bank of Pakistan has imposed heavy fines on 15 commercial banks.

Their offences include not recording customers’ data and violating foreign exchange laws as well as violating anti-money laundering and terror financing laws.

The collective fine amounts to Rs1.68 billion and was imposed from March to June.

The State Bank has also issued a list of the banks. They are UBL, JS Bank, Meezan Bank, Faysal Bank, The Bank of Punjab, HBL, MCB, National Bank of Pakistan, Bank AlHabib, Habib Metropolitan Bank, Bank Alfalah, Askari Bank, Bank Islami, Punjab Provincial Cooperative Bank and the Zarai Taraqiati Bank.

Most of the banks violated customer due diligence rules while the Punjab Provincial Cooperative Bank and the Zarai Taraqiati Bank had violations under the anti-money laundering and terror financing rules.

FaceBook WhatsApp
sbp
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Pakistanis can now borrow up to Rs7m in personal loans
Pakistanis can now borrow up to Rs7m in personal loans
Travelling to Karachi or Lahore on PIA just got cheaper
Travelling to Karachi or Lahore on PIA just got cheaper
Pakistan’s dollar reserves up by 65%
Pakistan’s dollar reserves up by 65%
Pakistan IT exports up by 12%
Pakistan IT exports up by 12%
Gold prices jump Rs1,000 to high in Pakistan amid shortage
Gold prices jump Rs1,000 to high in Pakistan amid shortage
Rs800 per tola increase recorded in Pakistan's gold prices
Rs800 per tola increase recorded in Pakistan’s gold prices
Pakistan banking hours back to normal for employees
Pakistan banking hours back to normal for employees
15 Pakistani banks fined a collective Rs1.68b
15 Pakistani banks fined a collective Rs1.68b
K-Electric suspends load-shedding exemption for Karachi industries
K-Electric suspends load-shedding exemption for Karachi industries
Export gloom sours Pakistan's prized mango season
Export gloom sours Pakistan’s prized mango season
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.