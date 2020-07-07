Tuesday, July 7, 2020  | 15 ZUL-QAADAH, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Money

Pakistan Post needs to start microfinance bank services: SBP report

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 7, 2020 | Last Updated: 41 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 7, 2020 | Last Updated: 41 mins ago
Pakistan Post needs to start microfinance bank services: SBP report

The Pakistan Post has over 10,000 offices across the country. Image: File

The Pakistan Post with its 10,496 post offices mostly located outside the five major cities can start offering microfinance bank services, says the State Bank of Pakistan.
In its report, ‘Enhancing Financial Inclusion through Pakistan Post’ the central bank said that cross-country experience has shown that state-owned postal services can play a vital role in financial inclusion of the under-served and unbanked population, especially in the rural areas.
The data from 2015 says that 53% of Pakistan’s population are financially excluded. The total number of people with bank accounts in Pakistan is 38 million. The government aims to increase it to 65 million by 2023. Women account holders are numbered at 14.4 million and the target is 20 million by 2023. Currently, the Pakistan Post Office has 2.1 million users.
Countries like Japan are examples of how postal financial inclusion can help savings, investment in infrastructure, development of small and medium businesses and housing finance.
This will also help the Pakistan Post restructure, said the SBP. It was named among the entities flagged in the Asia Pacific Group’s ‘anti-money laundering – combating the financing of terrorism Mutual Evaluation Report of Pakistan’ for having grave deficiencies. The release of this report in October 2019 was followed by deliberations to significantly restructure the scope and operations of the Pakistan Post.
Pakistan Post offers a limited range of basic financial products and services, such as life insurance, money transfers and agency services to the Central Directorate of National Savings. It recently ventured into home delivery of pensions and home remittances.
It could branch into agriculture and livestock insurance schemes, generating local employment, and collection of financial data of previously unbanked households.
The Pakistan Post and National Bank of Pakistan can work together to deliver remittances, said the SBP. This may help the government achieve some targets set in the extended National Financial Inclusion Strategy 2019-2023.
The Pakistan Post may have to address a few weak links first. It has to train its staff so that they can deliver financial services.

FaceBook WhatsApp
banking banks loans MICROFINANCE Pakistan Post remittances savings sbp
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Honda increases bike prices in Pakistan
Honda increases bike prices in Pakistan
Government pondering reducing petrol prices in Pakistan
Government pondering reducing petrol prices in Pakistan
Overseas Pakistanis scammed by fake NADRA website
Overseas Pakistanis scammed by fake NADRA website
You have six months to cash, convert Rs40,000 prize bonds
You have six months to cash, convert Rs40,000 prize bonds
Pakistanis can now borrow up to Rs7m in personal loans
Pakistanis can now borrow up to Rs7m in personal loans
Pakistan borrowed $2b last week, returned 40% as debt payment
Pakistan borrowed $2b last week, returned 40% as debt payment
PIA domestic flights to cost Rs12,000 now
PIA domestic flights to cost Rs12,000 now
Investors hold $13m investment in Bykea over pillion riding ban
Investors hold $13m investment in Bykea over pillion riding ban
From Musharraf to Imran: Pakistan's inflation history
From Musharraf to Imran: Pakistan’s inflation history
Pakistan's annual trade loss down by $8.6b
Pakistan’s annual trade loss down by $8.6b
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.