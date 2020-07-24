Friday, July 24, 2020  | 2 Zilhaj, 1441
Samaa TV
HOME > Money

Pakistan’s dollar reserves at a 10-week high

Posted: Jul 24, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 24, 2020 | Last Updated: 32 mins ago
Pakistan’s dollar reserves at a 10-week high

Photo: AFP

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP)’s dollar reserves increased by $67 million during the week ended July 17 to $12.121 billion. This is a 10-week high, the Bank reported on Thursday.   

The total dollars present in the country with the SBP and other commercial banks stood at $19.047 billion on Thursday. Commercial banks hold $6.925 billion.

The last time the SBP held reserves over $12.121 billion was in April. The current level of foreign exchange reserves is enough to pay for three months of imports, the minimum threshold recommended by the IMF.

Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves increased by 65% to $12 billion in fiscal year 2019-20, compared to $7.3 billion the previous year.

The increase can be attributed to dollar inflows after the $6 billion bailout package was signed with the IMF.

The net increase this week was only $67 million but last week Pakistan received $725 million from the World Bank, $500 million from the Asian Development Bank, $500 million from Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank and $1 billion from Chinese banks.

The IMF programme opened more doors for Pakistan as the World Bank, ADB and AIIB also pledged support. According to the IMF, the programme was supposed to unlock funding of $38 billion from multilateral donors over the course of three years.

Pakistan’s depleting dollar reserves were one of the main challenges for the PTI when it came into power in August 2018. Within its first six months, the PTI government saw the dollar reserves fall to $6 billion, barely enough to pay for two months of imports. To tackle this challenge, PM Khan’s government signed the bailout with the IMF.

The dollar reserves doubled from their lowest point in 2018 to $12 billion this year. The dollar account turned to a surplus in October 2019. However, going to the IMF comes at a cost and steps were taken to choke economic growth, such as a reduction in imports, rupee depreciation and increase in interest rates that made the borrowing expensive.

In fiscal year 2020, the loss or deficit in our current account, the dollar account that records our transactions with the rest of the world, was reduced by 78% and we were again in surplus in May.

