Is history repeating itself as Pakistani cement back in limelight?

After a dismal run stretching over nearly three years, cement stocks are back in the limelight, dominating trade at the Pakistan Stock Exchange recently.

The Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme, supported by an incentive-laden construction package, had already been driving investors’ interest in the sector for some time, and the prime minister’s visit to the Diamer Bhasha dam site last week bolstered their excitement.

The benchmark KSE-100 index, a gauge to measure the market’s performance, has recovered more than 10,000 points since March’s crash thanks to four consecutive weeks of positive closings.

The government’s renewed efforts to roll out its own housing scheme and the inauguration of construction activities at the dam carried the momentum forward into this week, making cement one of the top 10 best-performing sectors in a month ending July 20, 2020.

Cement remains one of the investors’ favourite sectors at the PSX. Listed cement companies had given 10 times return on investment between 2011 and 2016. The sector accounted for 20% of the market’s overall growth and ended up as the top performer during the period.

The recent brief rally in cement stocks is a little reflection of the sector’s stellar performance between 2011 and 2016. However, investors have reasons to be excited, notwithstanding the risks the sector is exposed to.

The triggers

The government has renewed its efforts to revive its flagship housing project rolling out a support package, which experts believe is enticing and may make the scheme successful. The PM has announced a subsidy of Rs30 billion for building the initial 100,000 houses under the Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme. The central bank has mandated commercial banks to allocate 5% of their total lending for construction activity, including mortgage financing, which could mean a pool of Rs200 billion of additional funding for the above programme. The World Bank has recently provided a $500 million credit line to Pakistan to support the housing project.

The construction package announced by the government in April 2020 also included tax amnesty for real estate investors. Under the package, the requirement of showing the source of money invested has been eased.

We think that building 1 to 1.5 million houses in the next three years is possible as long as the said financing facility is made available in a timely manner, Intermarket Securities Research Analyst Rahul Hans wrote in a report—and he is not the only one bullish about this.

The brokerage house materialisation of the construction package, allocation of 5% of private sector loans to the construction sector, lower interest rates and falling prices of oil and coal are the key triggers for cement stocks, says Topline Securities.

Coal is a key input for cement manufacturers, accounting for 40% of production cost.

The Karachi-based brokerage expects power, fuel and transportation costs for cement companies to remain low, which will improve earnings. Similarly, the commencement of construction activity at the dam, a megaproject, will add to the sales prospects.

The risks

The optimism around cement stocks is based on improved demand outlook and recent government policies favouring the construction sector, but the risks remain.

Pakistan witnessed its first negative GDP growth rate in 68 years, the economic outlook is bleak and uncertainties around coronavirus pandemic are far from over. Many people lost their jobs after the country went into lockdown in March. Critics say high inflation and unemployment rates proved to be a double whammy for people. The government is building houses, what if there is no or little demand for these units since the economy is in recession, they say. And that’s not the only risk.

“Hopefully, there will be no more spikes in the coronavirus cases but if it happens and another lockdown may pose a threat to the sector,” BMA Capital Research Head Faizan Ahmed. “If coal prices go up, it will also erode profit margins while a hike in electricity prices will also have the same impact,” he said.

Ahmed said that the government has made unrealistic tax collection targets and the shortfall between the tax collection targets and actual collection will see planned expenditure on the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) reduced. It may reduce the demand for the construction material from the public sector (Bhasha dam, for example). However, Ahmed said that the private sector seems rejuvenated following several favourable decisions coming from the government and allied industries of the construction sector, especially cement overall has had a positive outlook under present circumstances.

Cement sales rebounded recently, but some cement companies still reported losses in the latest quarter (ending June 2020). Topline Securities expects the companies it tracks to book losses in the latest quarter, but it will be almost half of what they reported in the preceding quarter.

“There will be a rebound in terms of demand not only in cement but also in other sectors,” says Raza Jafri of Intermarket Securities. “For me, medium-term risk would be on cement price per bag and margins. The government has been trying to influence pricing in other sectors such as fertilizer and pharma, and it would be risky if the government turns its attention towards the cement sector.”