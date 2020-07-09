Pakistan banking hours back to normal for employees

The State Bank of Pakistan has announced that all banks in the country will be observing 9am to 5:30pm office hours Monday to Friday.

According to the circular issued by the SBP, these timings will be effective from July 13 (Monday) till further orders. It will also include prayer and lunch breaks from 1:30pm to 2pm from Monday to Thursday and 1pm to 2:30pm on Fridays.

Despite the lockdown, banks across Pakistan continued banking services. Therefore, the SBP reduced banking hours to limit physical contact and control the spread of the coronavirus.

However, according to the circular, the observance of banking hours for public dealings will remain as notified on April 23 by the SBP. That is, the public can visit banks from 10am to 1:30pm from Monday to Thursday and 10am to 1pm on Fridays.

