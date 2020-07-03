Overseas Pakistanis scammed by fake NADRA website

Overseas Pakistanis have been scammed for over two years and robbed of their money and personal data by website www.nadraoline.com, which claimed to process and deliver citizen documents like CNIC, POC (Modification of CNIC) and FRCs (Family Registration Certificate).

According to a National Telecom and Information Technology Security Board (NTISB) notification, the fake portal lured overseas Pakistanis to fill user-friendly NADRA forms.

The website also charges a fee of $65 to apparently deliver documents at home.

It doesn’t operate in Pakistan therefore the NTISB believes the criminals running the website targeted only overseas Pakistanis.

Complaints have been received from many overseas Pakistanis that they haven’t received their documents despite filling the forms and submitting the required fee.

The website has a valid digital certificate and its fake forms are very similar to NADRA’s original forms.

The portal has been inaccessible in Pakistan, which shows that the people behind this scam targeted overseas Pakistanis. By not appearing in Pakistan, they have also avoided being blacklisted.

After the identification of the portal by NTISB, a source in the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority confirmed that the website has been taken down.

The NTISB has a list of advice for internet users to avoid being scammed.