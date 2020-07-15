Wednesday, July 15, 2020  | 23 ZUL-QAADAH, 1441
HOME > Money

Pakistan reduces gas prices by up to 6%

Posted: Jul 15, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 15, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Pakistan reduces gas prices by up to 6%

Photo: APP

The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has rejected gas companies’ appeals to let them increase gas prices and has instead further reduced gas prices by 6% and 2%.

The authority said due to the fall in global oil prices, companies need to focus on improving collection and reducing losses.

The Sui Northern (SNGPL) and Sui Southern (SSGC) gas companies filed applications to OGRA to let them increase gas prices. However, instead of agreeing, OGRA reduced the price of fossil fuel by 6%. Both companies had asked for a 112% increase in gas prices.

For Sui Northern, the price was reduced by Rs40.94 per MMBTU. The new price was fixed at Rs623.31 per MMBTU.

Sui Southern will also provide gas to consumers at a price that has been reduced by Rs45.28 per MMBTU. The new rates will be Rs750.90 per MMBTU.

