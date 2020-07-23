Thursday, July 23, 2020  | 1 Zilhaj, 1441
NEPRA approves increase in electricity price for five months

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 23, 2020 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 23, 2020 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
NEPRA approves increase in electricity price for five months

Photo: AFP

The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority has approved an increase of Rs4.26 in the per unit price of electricity for five months.

Nepra says it is being done to adjust prices with the change in fuel prices. The price of electricity includes charges for fuel used to generate it. The price taken at the time of billing varies over the course of the month because of changes in international oil prices.

Electricity prices were increased for five months and reduced for three months. From November 2019 to March 2020, an increase in electricity prices of Rs4.26 per unit was approved while from April 2020 to June 2020, electricity prices were reduced by Rs3.10 per unit.

This decision to increase the price put a burden of Rs31 billion on consumers, but the price cuts for April, May and June saved Rs4 billion with a relief of Rs35 billion.

Nepra decided to scrutinise K-Electric’s documents. After the scrutiny, a decision will be taken over the increase in electricity prices and a final declaration will be issued by the government.






 

 
 
 
