Milk prices increase by Rs10 to Rs120 per litre

Milk prices will go up by ten rupees to R120 per litre, says Shakir Gujjar, the president of the Dairy and Cattle Farmers Association.

The increase in Karachi will be effective from July 11. This decision has been taken to compensate for the farmers’ losses due to a drop in prices in previous months. Previously, the price in Karachi dropped as the city went into lock down to stop the spread of coronavirus.

Retailers were dropping prices so that milk was not wasted as demand was low under the restrictions. According to Gujjar, people bought dry milk instead of fresh milk to stock up for quarantine which resulted in a massive loss to farmers.

To compensate for the losses, Gujjar had already announced in March 2020 that there will be an increase of Rs20 per litre after the virus was contained.