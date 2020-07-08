Wednesday, July 8, 2020  | 16 ZUL-QAADAH, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Money

Milk prices increase by Rs10 to Rs120 per litre

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 8, 2020 | Last Updated: 46 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 8, 2020 | Last Updated: 46 mins ago
Milk prices increase by Rs10 to Rs120 per litre

Milk prices will go up by ten rupees to R120 per litre, says Shakir Gujjar, the president of the Dairy and Cattle Farmers Association.
The increase in Karachi will be effective from July 11. This decision has been taken to compensate for the farmers’ losses due to a drop in prices in previous months. Previously, the price in Karachi dropped as the city went into lock down to stop the spread of coronavirus.
Retailers were dropping prices so that milk was not wasted as demand was low under the restrictions. According to Gujjar, people bought dry milk instead of fresh milk to stock up for quarantine which resulted in a massive loss to farmers.
To compensate for the losses, Gujjar had already announced in March 2020 that there will be an increase of Rs20 per litre after the virus was contained.

FaceBook WhatsApp
milk prices
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Pakistanis can now borrow up to Rs7m in personal loans
Pakistanis can now borrow up to Rs7m in personal loans
Government pondering reducing petrol prices in Pakistan
Government pondering reducing petrol prices in Pakistan
You have six months to cash, convert Rs40,000 prize bonds
You have six months to cash, convert Rs40,000 prize bonds
Overseas Pakistanis scammed by fake NADRA website
Overseas Pakistanis scammed by fake NADRA website
Pakistan borrowed $2b last week, returned 40% as debt payment
Pakistan borrowed $2b last week, returned 40% as debt payment
Investors hold $13m investment in Bykea over pillion riding ban
Investors hold $13m investment in Bykea over pillion riding ban
From Musharraf to Imran: Pakistan's inflation history
From Musharraf to Imran: Pakistan’s inflation history
Pakistan's annual trade loss down by $8.6b
Pakistan’s annual trade loss down by $8.6b
As bus services halt, Airlift enters online grocery market
As bus services halt, Airlift enters online grocery market
Gold prices jump Rs1,000 to high in Pakistan amid shortage
Gold prices jump Rs1,000 to high in Pakistan amid shortage
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.