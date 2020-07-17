Friday, July 17, 2020  | 25 ZUL-QAADAH, 1441
Karachi electricity prices not increasing as PM postpones hike decision

Posted: Jul 17, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 17, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Karachi electricity prices not increasing as PM postpones hike decision

Photo: File

Prime Minister Imran Khan has told authorities to postpone the decision of increasing electricity prices in Karachi for now after the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) decided to let K-Electric charge its consumer more.

The premier chaired a meeting of a cabinet committee on energy on Thursday and instructed members to not to let Karachi’s sole power utility to increase electricity tariffs for now.

The ECC had earlier decided to let K-Electric increase its rates by Rs2.89 per unit. The increase would have marked a 22.5% price increase in average per unit as the price would have moved up from Rs12.82 to Rs15.71.

Meanwhile, Imran Khan also directed the members to end load-shedding in Karachi. He said electricity to K-Electric should be provided from the national grid until the power utility resolves its problems.

KE CEO Moonis Abdullah Alvi recently said that K-Electric has been facing a load of 3560 megawatts, while the maximum the private company has been able to provide was 3200mw in the best-case scenario.

The electricity prices were increased across the country on the recommendations of the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) earlier in January. But K-Electric was asked not to increase its price and the federal government has been paying an average of Rs3 to 4 billion monthly.

