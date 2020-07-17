Karachi electricity prices not increasing as PM postpones hike decision

Prime Minister Imran Khan has told authorities to postpone the decision of increasing electricity prices in Karachi for now after the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) decided to let K-Electric charge its consumer more.

The premier chaired a meeting of a cabinet committee on energy on Thursday and instructed members to not to let Karachi’s sole power utility to increase electricity tariffs for now.

The ECC had earlier decided to let K-Electric increase its rates by Rs2.89 per unit. The increase would have marked a 22.5% price increase in average per unit as the price would have moved up from Rs12.82 to Rs15.71.

Meanwhile, Imran Khan also directed the members to end load-shedding in Karachi. He said electricity to K-Electric should be provided from the national grid until the power utility resolves its problems.

KE CEO Moonis Abdullah Alvi recently said that K-Electric has been facing a load of 3560 megawatts, while the maximum the private company has been able to provide was 3200mw in the best-case scenario.

The electricity prices were increased across the country on the recommendations of the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) earlier in January. But K-Electric was asked not to increase its price and the federal government has been paying an average of Rs3 to 4 billion monthly.