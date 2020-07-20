Karachi commissioner fails to bring down milk prices

Milk sellers have been selling milk at prices of their choice, at around Rs110 to Rs120 per litre, despite city administration fixing the milk prices at Rs94 per litre.

Many milk buyers have been registering complaints at the number given by Karachi Commissioner Iftikhar Shalwani without any success.

The commissioner claimed that if milk was not available at the fixed price, the people should call the complaint number and swift action will be taken against the milk sellers.

The retailers collectively announced that they would be raising the price of milk to Rs120 per kilo from Saturday. This decision has been taken to compensate for farmers’ losses due to a drop in prices in previous months. Previously, the price in Karachi dropped as the city went into lockdown to stop the spread of the coronavirus.