Friday, July 10, 2020  | 18 ZUL-QAADAH, 1441
K-Electric suspends load-shedding exemption for Karachi industries

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 10, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Posted: Jul 10, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Photo: File

K-Electric (KE) has announced that it has been facing unprecedented shortfall as the peak energy demand soared therefore it is suspending the 100% load-shedding exemption previously given to industries.

Peak energy demand crossed 3,500MW due to high temperatures and humidity in Karachi, while power supply was affected by a shortage of fuel supply to KE and power supplying IPPs.

There were also issues in power generation on the wind and solar side due to overcast skies and low wind pressure. The issue was compounded by the unavailability of power from the KANNUP power plant since the start of July.

“This very gap between supply and demand has necessitated load management regime, especially during the night when discretionary electricity demand is high, KE informed the industry associations,” KE said in a media release.

KE had previously extended 100% load-shedding exemption to industries. The company said it did this in order to give relief to residents during late hours in the night.

“The power utility also briefed industrial stakeholders about its plans to meet the demand growth for electricity and future investment plans of the company. KE will invest over $2 billion in additional generation and downstream power infrastructure over the next three years,” it said.

“A new 900MW RLNG-based power plant will be ready to be commissioned by summer 2021. KE is also working on interconnections to evacuate an additional 1,400MW from the national grid in the coming years, the approval for which was only received last month,” it added.

