No area facing load-shedding above eight hours: K-Electric CEO

K-Electric Chief Executive Officer Moonis Abdullah Alvi says that no area in Karachi has been made to face load-shedding above eight hours, and to do that KE has to incur losses.

During a press conference on Wednesday, Alvi said that the demand KE has is 3,560 megawatts and in the best case scenario they are able to provide 3,200 megawatts of electricity.

Meanwhile, putting a cap of maximum load-shedding of not more than eight hours means that KE has to move electricity from areas where it doesn’t make losses to areas where KE make losses due to low recovery to ensure that the latter don’t face load-shedding above eight hours. Loss-making areas for KE are those where collections are low due to electricity theft.

Regarding load-shedding and over-billing in Karachi, Alvi said that he feels sorry for that but they were not the only ones behind this. There’s a whole system behind it, he said.

As a solution to over-billing, he said that bills would now come with pictures of meters on them.

He added that work has been happening at around 15 to 20 feeders at any given time. During this maintenance work, power outages cannot be called load-shedding.

He added that the government asked them not to do load-shedding during the lockdown period from March 20 to May 28 and they were able to do that because there was low demand.