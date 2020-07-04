Saturday, July 4, 2020  | 12 ZUL-QAADAH, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Money

Javed Ghani replaces Nausheen Amjad as FBR chairperson

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 4, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 4, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Javed Ghani replaces Nausheen Amjad as FBR chairperson
Javed Ghani, a Customs member, has been appointed the chairperson of the Federal Board of Revenue for a short three-month period. Outgoing FBR chairperson Nausheen Javaid Amjad has been transferred and appointed as the secretary of the culture and heritage ministry. Amjad took the key FBR position in April 2020 after Shabbar Zaidi took an indefinite leave on health grounds. According to his Twitter profile, Ghani holds an LLM (Master of Laws) degree in international economic law from Warwick University.

FaceBook WhatsApp
fbr Javed Ghani
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Honda increases bike prices in Pakistan
Honda increases bike prices in Pakistan
Government pondering reducing petrol prices in Pakistan
Government pondering reducing petrol prices in Pakistan
You have six months to cash, convert Rs40,000 prize bonds
You have six months to cash, convert Rs40,000 prize bonds
Organic Meat’s IPO Tuesday: Are its shares worth your money?
Organic Meat’s IPO Tuesday: Are its shares worth your money?
Overseas Pakistanis scammed by fake NADRA website
Overseas Pakistanis scammed by fake NADRA website
PIA domestic flights to cost Rs12,000 now
PIA domestic flights to cost Rs12,000 now
Pakistan borrowed $2b last week, returned 40% as debt payment
Pakistan borrowed $2b last week, returned 40% as debt payment
From Musharraf to Imran: Pakistan's inflation history
From Musharraf to Imran: Pakistan’s inflation history
Karachi terror attack: Trading at PSX remains unaffected
Karachi terror attack: Trading at PSX remains unaffected
Pakistan's annual trade loss down by $8.6b
Pakistan’s annual trade loss down by $8.6b
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.