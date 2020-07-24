Honda car shareholders book Rs3.58 in losses per share

Honda has reported a loss of Rs511 million, which translated into Rs3.58 in losses per share in three months till June 30 as the lockdown took its toll on the third largest auto company of Pakistan.

The company reported earnings of Rs1.69 per share during the same period last year.

Just like other top companies – Suzuki and Toyota – in Pakistan, Honda failed to sell a single car in April and was only able to sell 263 cars in May. Business operations returned to somewhat normal in June as the company managed to sell 1,839 units.

“It was expected the company will report losses in the first quarter, but a loss of Rs3.58 has been higher than expected. We were expecting the company would make losses of Rs2,” JS Global Capital research analyst Ahmed Lakhani told Samaa Money.

He added that the company struggled to generate revenues due to low sales during the lockdown, which has been the case with all auto companies. The company’s revenues slumped by 64% as compared to sales during the same period last year.

Topline Securities’ report also says that the loss the company reported has been higher than expected. This is mainly due to the higher-than-expected reduction in gross margins and a turnover tax of Rs113 million paid by the company during this period.

During January, February and March – the previous quarter, the company reported a loss of Rs0.20 per share.

However, Lakhani expects things may get back to normal for the company in the coming quarters as car financing has become cheaper by roughly 50% and Honda and Suzuki sales are significantly affected by car financing rates.

The price of the company’s share moved up from Rs382.50 to Rs405.91 – a change of 6% or Rs23.41. A total of 3,100 shares were traded during the day.