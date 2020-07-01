Wednesday, July 1, 2020  | 9 ZUL-QAADAH, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Money

Hajj, umrah suspensions cost PIA Rs30b: spokesperson

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 1, 2020 | Last Updated: 21 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 1, 2020 | Last Updated: 21 mins ago
Hajj, umrah suspensions cost PIA Rs30b: spokesperson

File photo

Saudi Arabia has suspended Hajj and umrah for everyone but people within the kingdom over coronavirus fears and this, the PIA spokesperson, says has dented the airline’s revenue.

“PIA generates a huge chunk of its total revenue from Hajj pilgrims,” spokesperson Abdulah Hafeez Khan said while speaking on SAMAA TV’s morning show Naya Din on Wednesday.

“Around Rs11 billion to Rs12 billion is received annually from Hajj flights and Rs20 billion from Umrah flights.”

To compensate for the around Rs32 billion in losses, PIA has reduced its fares by Rs4,500 for one-way domestic flights. Travelling to Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad will now cost Rs12,000 as opposed to Rs16,500.

After the price drop the spokesperson confirmed that many people have started booking domestic tickets. He assured that coronavirus SOPs are being practised by airline officials, masks are mandatory for all passengers and social distancing is practised throughout the journey.

Once a journey is completed, the entire plane is sanitised, he said.

After the May 22 crash of PIA flight PK-8303, PIA has come under severe criticism. Last week, Aviation Minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan claimed there were dozens of pilots working for PIA whose flying licences are suspected to be fake. He also demanded a thorough scrutiny of the airline.

The opposition parties then accused the aviation minister of denting Pakistan’s image by giving statements about alleged fake licences. A petition has also been filed in the Islamabad High Court against the minister which asks to stop him from performing his duties.

When asked if he agrees with the criticism of Sarwar, the spokesperson said this was more of a moral subject.

“The fake licence issue is not in Pakistan alone,” he said. “Around 4,000 pilots were found with fake licenses in India. Egypt and Saudi Arabia also had pilots with fake credentials.”

He was of the opinion that whatever happened has happened and the authorities must now focus on scrutiny.

FaceBook WhatsApp
hajj PIA
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Hajj, Umrah suspensions have lost PIA Rs30b: spokesperson
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Repaying your car loan becomes 50% cheaper
Repaying your car loan becomes 50% cheaper
Pakistan petrol price goes up by Rs25
Pakistan petrol price goes up by Rs25
Emirates, Etihad and Fly Dubai suspend outgoing flights from Pakistan
Emirates, Etihad and Fly Dubai suspend outgoing flights from Pakistan
Honda increases bike prices in Pakistan
Honda increases bike prices in Pakistan
Organic Meat’s IPO Tuesday: Are its shares worth your money?
Organic Meat’s IPO Tuesday: Are its shares worth your money?
Pakistan's dollar account turns to surplus again
Pakistan’s dollar account turns to surplus again
How online thieves are stealing your money in Pakistan
How online thieves are stealing your money in Pakistan
Gold prices decline after a seven-day rally
Gold prices decline after a seven-day rally
Pakistan's dollar reserves drop to seven-month low
Pakistan’s dollar reserves drop to seven-month low
Gold price increases as world fears spike in coronavirus cases
Gold price increases as world fears spike in coronavirus cases
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.