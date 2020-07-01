Wednesday, July 1, 2020  | 9 ZUL-QAADAH, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Money

Gold prices climb new high to Rs105,200 per tola

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 1, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 1, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Gold prices climb new high to Rs105,200 per tola

Photo: AFP

The price of gold has gradually been moving up and breaking its previous highest price records every other day.

The precious metal did it again on Wednesday with a Rs700 price increase, according to prices compiled by the All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association. 

Gold prices in the international market increased by $12 to $1,782. 

In Pakistan, the increase in gold prices is attributed to the precious metal’s international price hike.

The rising trend in the price of gold is attributed to the bleak outlook of the economic performance of the world. Investment in the precious metal is considered safe in times of disasters like war and the current COVID-19 pandemic.

ASSJA chief Haroon Chand said the virus outbreak has been pushing the gold prices up.

However, the precious metal’s price increase is proving difficult for the people in the gold business. Demand has dropped considerably as weddings are getting postponed and people are selling gold to meet their expenses because of financial strains.      

“I think small businesses will not survive for long,” he said.  

FaceBook WhatsApp
gold Pakistan
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
Repaying your car loan becomes 50% cheaper
Repaying your car loan becomes 50% cheaper
Pakistan petrol price goes up by Rs25
Pakistan petrol price goes up by Rs25
Honda increases bike prices in Pakistan
Honda increases bike prices in Pakistan
Emirates, Etihad and Fly Dubai suspend outgoing flights from Pakistan
Emirates, Etihad and Fly Dubai suspend outgoing flights from Pakistan
Organic Meat’s IPO Tuesday: Are its shares worth your money?
Organic Meat’s IPO Tuesday: Are its shares worth your money?
Government pondering reducing petrol prices in Pakistan
Government pondering reducing petrol prices in Pakistan
Pakistan's dollar account turns to surplus again
Pakistan’s dollar account turns to surplus again
Gold prices decline after a seven-day rally
Gold prices decline after a seven-day rally
How online thieves are stealing your money in Pakistan
How online thieves are stealing your money in Pakistan
Pakistan's dollar reserves drop to seven-month low
Pakistan’s dollar reserves drop to seven-month low
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.