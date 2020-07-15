Wednesday, July 15, 2020  | 23 ZUL-QAADAH, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Money

Gold price per tola in sight of Rs110,000

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 15, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 15, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Gold price per tola in sight of Rs110,000

Photo: AFP

The price of gold has continually been rising. It reached on Wednesday a new high in Pakistan with an increase of Rs400 per tola, taking the total price per tola to Rs109,300, according to gold rates compiled by the All Sindh Sarafa Jewelers Association.

Since the start of this year, gold prices have increased by Rs21,150 in Pakistan. The main reason behind it is the increase in its international prices and experts believe it will continue to rise unless coronavirus cases peak in major countries, especially America. The international price of gold per ounce jumped by $14 to reach $1,808.

Rays Commodities COO Adnan Agar said that the price of the precious metal will continue to rise until coronavirus cases peak in major countries.

“The market was expecting that coronavirus cases will peak by mid of August but now that has changed. Now people are expecting it may not appear by mid of August and it move further forward, therefore increasing uncertainty,” he explained. 

According to Agar, people sell stocks and buy quickly cashable commodities, especially gold, in times of crisis like wars.

FaceBook WhatsApp
gold
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
15 Pakistani banks fined a collective Rs1.68b
15 Pakistani banks fined a collective Rs1.68b
Travelling to Karachi or Lahore on PIA just got cheaper
Travelling to Karachi or Lahore on PIA just got cheaper
Pakistan’s dollar reserves up by 65%
Pakistan’s dollar reserves up by 65%
Karachi milk retailers won't lower prices despite fines, sealed shops
Karachi milk retailers won’t lower prices despite fines, sealed shops
Pakistan IT exports up by 12%
Pakistan IT exports up by 12%
Pakistan banking hours back to normal for employees
Pakistan banking hours back to normal for employees
You can now report cable, internet problems to PTA
You can now report cable, internet problems to PTA
Rs800 per tola increase recorded in Pakistan's gold prices
Rs800 per tola increase recorded in Pakistan’s gold prices
Overseas Pakistanis sent home record $2.5 billion in June
Overseas Pakistanis sent home record $2.5 billion in June
K-Electric suspends load-shedding exemption for Karachi industries
K-Electric suspends load-shedding exemption for Karachi industries
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.