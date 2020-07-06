Fruit and vegetable prices continuously rising in Quetta

The prices of vegetables and fruit continue to rise in Quetta, adding to the public’s plight.

The price of peas rose by Rs30 to Rs180. Tomatoes and bitter gourd are selling at Rs80 while onions are being sold at Rs40 per kilogramme.

Fruit prices are also skyrocketing. Boxes of cherry are sold at Rs200 each. Apples, peaches and apricots are being sold at Rs150 while mangoes are being sold at Rs130 per kilogramme.

These rising produce prices are adding to people’s miseries as the public is already struggling due to rising inflation.

Vegetable and fruit sellers complain that they bought fruits and vegetables at a high price and only charge a meagre Rs5 to Rs10 profit as the district administration doesn’t oblige wholesalers to follow the rate list. It doesn’t even issue a rate list for them, they say.

Wholesalers say orchards have dried up and agriculture is on the verge of collapse. Lack of water for crops and disrupted electricity supply have been disturbing the supply chain.

Meanwhile, the district administration is of the view that the rate list has been issued and said they will not allow anyone to sell fruit or vegetables at inflated prices.