Saturday, July 25, 2020  | 3 Zilhaj, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Money

Flour and cement prices rise in Karachi

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 25, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 25, 2020 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
Flour and cement prices rise in Karachi

Photo: AFP

The prices of flour and cement are on the rise in Karachi as a 20kg bag of flour has reached Rs1,360 while a bag of cement now costs Rs681.

The price of flour is higher in Karachi compared to other major cities in the country. According to the statistics agency, the price of a 20kg bag of flour has gone up by Rs120 in the last week. So far in July, a 20kg bag of flour has gone up by Rs160 in the city.

In the first week of this month, the price was Rs1,200, which has gone up to Rs1,360. The price of a 20kg flour bag in Peshawar is Rs1,280, Rs1,260 in Hyderabad, Rs1,140 in Larkana and Rs1,160 in Quetta.

The bag has been selling at Rs860 in different cities of Punjab while its price in Rawalpindi and Islamabad is Rs900.

Meanwhile, cement has also been selling at a higher price in Karachi. A 50kg sack of cement is selling at Rs681 in Karachi.

The prices of sugar, chicken and CNG are also relatively higher in Karachi.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Cement flour
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
A tola of gold returns Rs23,000 profit since January
A tola of gold returns Rs23,000 profit since January
Pakistan's stock market back to pre-crash level
Pakistan’s stock market back to pre-crash level
Pakistani cement back in the limelight: is history repeating itself?
Pakistani cement back in the limelight: is history repeating itself?
Gold hits an all-time high
Gold hits an all-time high
Pakistan’s largest vehicle, cargo tracking business goes public
Pakistan’s largest vehicle, cargo tracking business goes public
Karachi commissioner fails to bring down milk prices
Karachi commissioner fails to bring down milk prices
Gold becomes 30% more expensive since January
Gold becomes 30% more expensive since January
HBL reports almost 14 times profit per share
HBL reports almost 14 times profit per share
Video: Gold hits all-time high at Rs117,300 per tola
Video: Gold hits all-time high at Rs117,300 per tola
PIA has 31 usable planes: aviation ministry
PIA has 31 usable planes: aviation ministry
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.