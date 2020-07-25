Flour and cement prices rise in Karachi

The prices of flour and cement are on the rise in Karachi as a 20kg bag of flour has reached Rs1,360 while a bag of cement now costs Rs681.

The price of flour is higher in Karachi compared to other major cities in the country. According to the statistics agency, the price of a 20kg bag of flour has gone up by Rs120 in the last week. So far in July, a 20kg bag of flour has gone up by Rs160 in the city.

In the first week of this month, the price was Rs1,200, which has gone up to Rs1,360. The price of a 20kg flour bag in Peshawar is Rs1,280, Rs1,260 in Hyderabad, Rs1,140 in Larkana and Rs1,160 in Quetta.

The bag has been selling at Rs860 in different cities of Punjab while its price in Rawalpindi and Islamabad is Rs900.

Meanwhile, cement has also been selling at a higher price in Karachi. A 50kg sack of cement is selling at Rs681 in Karachi.

The prices of sugar, chicken and CNG are also relatively higher in Karachi.