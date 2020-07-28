Six FBR employees sacked over corruption, misconduct charges

Six people working for the Federal Board of Revenue were fired on Tuesday over charges of corruption and misconduct.

Faisalabad’s regional tax officer and two other people from his department were sacked over charges of corruption. An inquiry was ordered into the matter too.

According to the FBR spokesperson, the suspects admitted to their crimes during the investigation.

On the other hand, Gwadar Appraising Officer Muhammad Salman Bukhari and two other men under him have been suspended for official misconduct.