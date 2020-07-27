Monday, July 27, 2020  | 5 Zilhaj, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Money

Fauji Fertilizer decreases profits per share by 6%

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 27, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 27, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Fauji Fertilizer decreases profits per share by 6%

Photo: AFP

Fauji Fertilizer Company Limited reported a net profit of Rs4.9 billion or Rs3.8 per share for the quarter ending June 2020.

The figures were down by 6% compared to the Rs5.2 billion or Rs4.1 per share profits it earned in the same period last year, the company’s financial results revealed on Monday.

The country’s chemical fertiliser producer saw its revenue decline by 12% to Rs23 billion in the quarter ending in June 2020 compared to the Rs26 billion for the same quarter last year.

FFC’s profit is according to the market expectations, but its revenue is lower.

“We anticipate the top-line (revenue) to decrease by 4% due to lower DAP volume,” said Taurus Securities Limited before announcement of the company’s financial results.

The decrease in FFC’s revenue can be attributed to the decline in the price of urea by 12% year on year despite the increase in sales of urea. The decline in urea’s price lead to lower revenues from its sales compared to last year. However, FFC’s sale of urea increased by 7% for first half of 2020 compared to the same period last year.

Finance cost of the company declined by 27% to Rs0.5 billion, compared to Rs0.6 billion for the same quarter last year. The decrease is due to lower borrowings by the company coupled with lower interest rates.

The market expectations were for other incomes of the company to decline. “Other income is expected to decline 27% year on year mainly due to the absence of dividends from Askari Bank Ltd and lower interest rates,” said Taurus Securities Limited.

However, FFC’s other income increased by 16% compared to last year despite low returns on Pakistan Investment Bonds due to lower interest rates.

“This can be attributed to dividends from AKBL and Pakistan Maroc Phosphore of around Rs1.4 billion,” said Sherman securities.

Following the result announcement, FFC’s share price appreciated by 0.8% to Rs111.9 from the previous day’s tally of Rs111 on Monday. The FFC stock did not outperform on Monday because the increase in share price was less as compared to an increase in the KSE-100 index by 1.6%.

FFC is a public company incorporated in Pakistan. The principal activity of the company is manufacturing, purchasing, and marketing of fertilisers and chemicals, including investment in other fertilisers, chemical, cement, energy generation, food processing and banking operations.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Fauji Fertiliser
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
A tola of gold returns Rs23,000 profit since January
A tola of gold returns Rs23,000 profit since January
Banks refuse to share account holder details with FBR
Banks refuse to share account holder details with FBR
Pakistan's stock market back to pre-crash level
Pakistan’s stock market back to pre-crash level
Pakistani cement back in the limelight: is history repeating itself?
Pakistani cement back in the limelight: is history repeating itself?
Gold hits an all-time high
Gold hits an all-time high
HBL reports almost 14 times profit per share
HBL reports almost 14 times profit per share
Pakistan’s largest vehicle, cargo tracking business goes public
Pakistan’s largest vehicle, cargo tracking business goes public
Gold becomes 30% more expensive since January
Gold becomes 30% more expensive since January
Video: Gold hits all-time high at Rs117,300 per tola
Video: Gold hits all-time high at Rs117,300 per tola
K-Electric offers 7% profit on Islamic bonds
K-Electric offers 7% profit on Islamic bonds
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.