Rs160.43 billion distributed under Ehsaas Emergency Cash Programme

The federal government has so far distributed Rs160.43 billion to more than 13.2 million people across Pakistan under its Ehsaas Emergency Cash Programme.

Nearly half of the amount, Rs72.14 billion, has been disbursed to 59.62 million people in Punjab.

Apart from the health crisis due to the coronavirus pandemic, people in Pakistan have been facing a financial crisis as the country’s economy contracted for the first time in 68 years. Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar had said that the pandemic may push 20 million to 70 million people below the poverty line while 18 million people may lose their jobs.

In order to help struggling people, the government launched its Ehsaas Emergency Cash Programme.

Nearly one-third of the total amount, Rs48.61 billion, has been distributed among more than four million people in Sindh.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, over 2.2 million received Rs27.11 billion while 654,000 people in Balochistan received Rs7.94 billion under the programme.

Meanwhile, Rs1.16 billion has been distributed among 95,000 people in Gilgit-Baltistan while another Rs2.63 billion has been distributed to 216,000 people in Azad Kashmir.

More than Rs810 million has also been distributed in Islamabad among more than 67,000 persons.