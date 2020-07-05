Cement sales rebound despite pandemic

Photo: AFP

The cement sector (listed companies) have reported 4.6 million tonnes in sales for June, up 77% from the previous month’s tally.

Cement sales or dispatches showed a declining trend since February as the COVID-19 pandemic spread to Pakistan and the government started to impose lockdowns across the country.

Cement sales stood at 4.5 million tonnes in February but in the next three months it declined to 3.7 million tonnes in March, 3.5 in April and then a steep slump in May when dispatches declined to 2.6 million tonnes.

However, sales rebounded and did better in June as it increased to 4.6 million tonnes, which was better than it did in June last year when sales were recorded at 3.55 million tonnes, according to Saqib Hussain of Sherman Securities.

He said that people were looking for cement to improve in fiscal year 2020 after a decline in sales in 2019 but COVID-19 produced a historic effect on the industry.

“It has been seen in the past 20 years that whenever local sales plunge in one year, a significant recovery is witnessed in cement demand the following year. After posting a 2% decline in local sales during financial year 2019, a big recovery was expected in financial year 2020. However, the coronavirus outbreak dragged local cement into the red in FY20 as well,” Saqib explained.

He added that Pakistan’s average GDP growth stood at 4.5% while growth in local cement demand remained higher at 8%.

“Based on this, we may see the GDP contributing an additional 5% cement demand growth in FY21,” he said.

“We believe that FY21 will be an unusual year, as sluggish GDP and lower fiscal space by the government may not hamper local cement demand. In fact, it is projected that local cement demand will grow by 10% in FY21,” he said. “Moreover, relaxation in revealing sources of income for two years related to construction projects and lower interest rates will support the construction sector,” Saqib added.

According to an AKD Securities report, the prices of cement bags have been increased by Rs15 to Rs20 per bag in the last week of June. Meanwhile, the Federal Excise Duty has been reduced from Rs2 to Rs1.75 per kilogramme–the Rs0.25 reduction will be accumulated to Rs12.5 per 50kg cement bag in the budget 2020-21. This will reduce the per bag cost for manufacturers.

Meanwhile, Adviser to the Prime Minister of Pakistan for Commerce and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood has also congratulated DG Khan Cement for winning orders for the export of cement to the Philippines. “This follows their success in China,” Dawood tweeted.