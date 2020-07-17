Bahria Town Lahore cancels Airlift contract after complaints from residents

Bahria Town Lahore cancelled its exclusive agreement with Airlift to provide public transport within the mega housing society after residents complained of no alternatives.

The residents had complained to the Competition Commission of Pakistan regarding exclusive rights given to Airlift to provide transportation services within Bahria Town Lahore. They said the move had deprived them of any alternatives.

The CCP raised objection to the contract between the BTL and transport service provider Airlift. It said the contract would create a barrier for other service providers and deprive residents of transportation choice.

“In response to a CCP’s letter to Bahria Town to explain its position on the matter, they admitted to having entered an exclusive agreement with Airlift, but assured that the agreement had been terminated and legal formalities in this regard were being fulfilled,” said Asfandyar Khattak, the CCP advocacy and media director general.

Bahria Town Lahore has also provided the CCP with copies of public notices published in various newspapers regarding termination of the said agreement.

“The revocation of the said agreement and a firm intent not to repeat it was therefore done in the spirit of compliance with the Competition Act, 2010,” Khattak said in a statement. “After addressing the competition concerns and compliance by Bahria Town with the provisions of the Act, the case has been closed.”

The Competition Act prohibits business agreements that happen to be preventing, restricting or reducing competition in the market.