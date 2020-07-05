Wednesday, July 22, 2020  | 30 ZUL-QAADAH, 1441
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Money

AIIB approves $250m loan for Pakistan to fight coronavirus impacts

SAMAA | - Posted: Jul 22, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jul 22, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
AIIB approves $250m loan for Pakistan to fight coronavirus impacts

Photo: AFP

The Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank’s (AIIB) board of directors has approved a $250 million loan to help Pakistan strengthen its response to the social and economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic, according to reports released by MarketScreener.

Co-financed by the World Bank, this money will help strengthen the government’s Resilient Institutions for Sustainable Economy (RISE) programme, which aims to encourage investment in human capital, improve lives of vulnerable families and individuals, reduce the adverse health and economic shocks, and boost economic growth.  

According to the MarketScreener report, the health crisis is expected to have a far ranging and long-term effect on growth, which may undermine the hard-fought progress the country has made in restoring macroeconomic stability.

Employment in the formal and informal sectors has already seen a downturn with the poor, women and other vulnerable groups disproportionately affected. The programme is, therefore, part of set of measures taken by the government of Pakistan to reduce the significant negative health, social, and economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

‘The pandemic has rapidly evolved in Pakistan and now threatens to undo many of the hard-won gains made in reducing poverty over the past two decades,” AIIB Vice President of Investment Operations Konstantin Limitovskiy said. “Our immediate support is critical and will contribute to the government’s efforts to mitigate pandemic-related shocks, so that the country may continue on its path to sustainable development.”

Previously, the AIIB board of directors approved a loan of $500 million for the COVID-19 Active Response and Expenditure Support (CARES) programme.

The latest loan brings the total AIIB support to Pakistan to $750 million.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank Coronavirus
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 
MOST READ
MOST READ
A tola of gold returns Rs23,000 profit since January
A tola of gold returns Rs23,000 profit since January
Sharper depreciation in rupee unexpected this year, says Fitch
Sharper depreciation in rupee unexpected this year, says Fitch
IMS report brings good news for Pakistan’s suffering textile industry
IMS report brings good news for Pakistan’s suffering textile industry
Pakistan’s largest vehicle, cargo tracking business goes public
Pakistan’s largest vehicle, cargo tracking business goes public
Gold hits an all-time high
Gold hits an all-time high
Karachi commissioner fails to bring down milk prices
Karachi commissioner fails to bring down milk prices
Pakistani cement back in the limelight: is history repeating itself?
Pakistani cement back in the limelight: is history repeating itself?
No area facing load-shedding above eight hours: K-Electric CEO
No area facing load-shedding above eight hours: K-Electric CEO
Gold price per tola in sight of Rs110,000
Gold price per tola in sight of Rs110,000
Bahria Town Lahore cancels Airlift contract after complaints from residents
Bahria Town Lahore cancels Airlift contract after complaints from residents
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.