The State Bank of Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves recorded a decrease of $1.70 billion in a week after the government used $1.66 billion to pay external debts, the bank said Thursday.

The reserves held by the SBP now stand at $10.36 billion, while the reserves of commercial banks have risen to $6.55 billion from $3.4 billion.

The country’s total foreign exchange reserves have fallen below $17 billion and it now stands at $16.92 billion.