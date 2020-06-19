Senate committee rejects FBR’s recommendation to scrutinise welfare organizations

The Senate’s Standing Committee on Finance was unimpressed when the FBR revealed that welfare organisations will have to show their sources of income. The committe said it would never recommend the implementation of this.

The issue of income tax on money spent on welfare works was discussed in the meeting, among other issues. The committee recommended maintaining the old rate of income tax on money spent on welfare work.

The committee members appeared annoyed when the FBR revealed that welfare organisations will also have to reveal their sources of income.

Committee member Senator Talha Mahmood said this is being done under international pressure. Senator Musaddiq Malik said such demands would discourage charitable institutions from operating.

The chairman of the committee, Senator Farooq Hamid Naek, said they will not recommend its implementation.