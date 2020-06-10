Pakistan to form centre to cut aid to banned outfits

The Pakistan government has decided to set up a centre to stop the smuggling of currency and financial support to banned organisations, confirmed the Ministry of Interior in a notification on Wednesday.

A counter-terrorism and case management system estimated to cost Rs1 billion will also be installed.

The Federal Investigation Agency has been informed to keep an eye on suspicious bank transactions.

The ministry has recommended allocating another Rs250 million in the next year’s fiscal year for the surveillance centre, Rs300 million for the FIA’s Cybercrime Wing, Rs200 million for an integrated border management system’s installation and Rs200 million for the National Forensic Science Agency.