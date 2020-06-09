Tuesday, June 9, 2020  | 16 Shawwal, 1441
Samaa TV
HOME > Money

Pakistan to export auto parts to Toyota Vietnam

Posted: Jun 9, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Jun 9, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Pakistan to export auto parts to Toyota Vietnam

Photo: Samaa Money FILE

Pakistani auto part manufacturer AuVitronics has become a part of Toyota’s international supply chain.

AuVitronics will export absorber FR bumpers to Toyota Vietnam, the Indus Motor Company said in a statement.

IMC, operating as Toyota Indus, is a Pakistani automobile manufacturer which is a subsidiary of Japanese multinational automaker Toyota.

These parts are made of Expanded Polypropylene (EPP) which will be installed in Corolla cars in the future.

IMC CEO Ali Asghar Jamali said his company is striving for the progress of Pakistan’s automobile sector for the past 30 years.

“We have fulfilled our promise to promote auto and engineering industry,” he said.

AuVitronics CEO Abbas al-Hussaini said becoming a part of Toyota’s international supply chain is a great news for Pakistan.

“It has opened ways to international markets for the [Pakistani] automobile sector,” Hussaini added.

